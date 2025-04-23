Mike Conley News: Held scoreless in loss

Conley racked up zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After seeing 22 minutes in Game 1 with nine points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals, Conley was ineffective in Game 2 and saw a slightly reduced workload. Nickeil Alexander-Walker played 29 minutes as a result, but didn't have much success either with four points.