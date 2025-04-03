Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Puts up 18 points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 11:27am

Bridges ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Pacers.

Bridges was efficient from the floor and also contributed in other categories despite logging a mere 24 minutes, the second time over the Hornets' last three games in which he doesn't reach the 25-minute mark. Don't be surprised if the Hornets reduce Bridges' minutes in the final days of the regular season with the team already out of playoff contention, as that would limit his fantasy upside considerably.

