Miles McBride News: Disappointing series continues

McBride had four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Detroit in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McBride was a non-factor for the fifth straight game, an unsurprising fact given the shortness of the rotation in New York. To this point in the series, McBride has averaged just 4.0 points and 0.8 three-pointers in 15.8 minutes per game.