Miles McBride News: Impresses as starter

McBride provided 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 133-104 victory over the Kings.

Making a start for the injured Jalen Brunson (ankle), McBride certainly made the most of his opportunity. He's going to be a popular pickup for the final stretch, as Brunson is likely to miss at least a couple weeks of action. In three starts this season, McBride holds averages of 17.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.7 three-pointers.