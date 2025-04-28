Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Quiet in 19 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 9:23am

McBride recorded five points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 19 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 victory over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jalen Brunson briefly left the game in the third quarter after aggravating his troublesome right ankle injury that caused him to miss 15 games towards the end of the regular season. Still, he did return in the fourth quarter and looked really strong. Still, it will be worth monitoring his status in case any swelling shows up. McBride has played a minimal role in the postseason so far with 4.0 points, 1.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes across four contests.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
