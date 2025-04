McBride will be in the starting lineup for the Knicks on Thursday against the Pistons.

McBride will be a starter for the ninth time this season Thursday. The 24-year-old guard has averaged 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 38.9 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep across his eight previous starts.