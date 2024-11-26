Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall News: Efficient in win over Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Marshall accumulated 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 129-119 win over the Hawks.

Marshall got the start at small forward due to the absence of Klay Thompson (foot), and he extended the impressive scoring streak he'd been riding in his previous appearances off the bench. Marshall has scored at least 20 points in his last three games, a span in which he's averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting an impressive, yet unsustainable, 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

