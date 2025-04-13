Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, April 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jazz vs. Timbervolves: Anthony Edwards to score over 24.5 points -115 @ bet365

The Timberwolves were on the verge of being without their best player for the regular-season finale since Edwards was suspended after receiving a technical foul Friday against the Nets. However, the league rescinded it Saturday, meaning the star guard should lead Minnesota into this pivotal contest. The 24.5-point line is a bit low, and that can probably be explained because it's unclear if Edwards will log his regular workload. Even if he doesn't, expect Edwards to operate as Minnesota's primary scoring weapon in this must-win matchup. Plus, it shouldn't be odd to see Edwards aiming at hitting the 25-point mark. He's achieved that tally in 47 of his 78 games in 2024-25.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Naji Marshall to make 2.0 or more three-pointers +140 @ bet365

Marshall won't operate as the floor general for the Mavericks on Sunday since Spencer Dinwiddie will be available. However, the likes of Klay Thompson (foot) and Anthony Davis (groin) won't be available, so Marshall should be one of Dallas' go-to scoring options. This isn't an odd role for him, and the former Xavier forward has embraced the bigger responsibility on offense of late. Marshall has flourished down the stretch while handling an expanded role for the injury-riddled Mavericks, posting averages of 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes over his last 21 games since the beginning of March. Even though he's not known for being a deadly three-point threat, as he's hit two or more threes four times in that span, the bigger role could lead to him attempting more shots from beyond the arc.

Clippers vs. Warriors: Stephen Curry to make over 4.5 three-pointers -115 @ bet365

From a point of view of the standings, few games on Sunday's slate will be bigger than the match between the Clippers and the Warriors. And with Golden State playing at home, the stage is set for Curry to shine and deliver one of his signature performances. The star floor general is questionable for this game due to a right thumb injury, but he should be available and handle his regular workload. The star floor general is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.4 three-pointers made per game in 69 appearances this season, and he's made five or more threes on 27 different occasions. He's gone 10-for-22 from three-point range in two games against the Clippers this season.