Naji Marshall News: Posts solid line in loss

Marshall logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 122-98 loss to Sacramento.

Kyrie Irving left this game early with a sprained knee and was unable to return for Dallas. The Mavericks are already very shorthanded, so if Irving is forced to miss time, Marshall looks poised to step into a larger role. He's had a solid campaign so far, posting averages of 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes.