Nate Williams

Nate Williams News: Muted role Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Williams supplied one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) across two minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Pacers.

Williams was used sparingly in the loss, cracking the rotation after the game was well and truly over. He continues to be nothing more than an emergency piece, having played double-digit minutes only twice all season. As we saw the previous night, it would take multiple injuries for Williams to even have a chance of playing meaningful minutes.

Nate Williams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
