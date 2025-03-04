Nate Williams News: Muted role Tuesday

Williams supplied one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) across two minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Pacers.

Williams was used sparingly in the loss, cracking the rotation after the game was well and truly over. He continues to be nothing more than an emergency piece, having played double-digit minutes only twice all season. As we saw the previous night, it would take multiple injuries for Williams to even have a chance of playing meaningful minutes.