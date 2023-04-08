NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at UTA: Nuggets have dropped two in a row.

POR at LAC: Clippers are 22-18 at home.

MIN at SAS: Spurs are 14-26 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Reggie Jackson (back), Bruce Brown (probable) / Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (thumb), Michael Porter (heel), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness): Questionable

UTA - The Jazz are expected to rest their regular lineup and go with a starting group of Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Luka Samanic and Udoka Azubuike

POR - The Trail Blazers are resting most of their starters and going with a projected starting lineup of Skylar Mays, Shaedon Sharpe, Cam Reddish, Trendon Watford (Probable: ankle) and Drew Eubanks (Questionable: ankle).

LAC - Marcus Morris (back), Paul George (knee): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Austin Rivers (illness), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): Questionable / Naz Reid (OUT)

SAS - Romeo Langford (thigh), Keldon Johnson (foot): Questionable / Devonte' Graham (groin), Doug McDermott (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($6,900) vs. Nuggets

Dunn is up for his second consecutive start after amassing 44.3 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 10 games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,400) at Spurs

Edwards is averaging 23.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds across five outings, including a high of 53.8 DK points. He has an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who are shorthanded and also give up the league's most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($7,000) at Spurs

Anderson continues to deliver a well-rounded effort, averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals through five games. He should shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Leonard continues to lead the way for the Clippers in the absence of Paul George (knee), averaging 25.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals through 10 appearances. He has an excellent chance to prosper against the shorthanded Trail Blazers, and he must bring his best effort to ensure the Clippers maintain their grasp on sixth place in the West.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($7,400) vs. Timberwolves

Collins is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over five appearances, including a high of 46.5 DK points in the last game. He should continue to thrive against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Westbrook logged a high of 63 DK points while averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists over 10 games. He generated a total of 39 DK points in the previous meeting with the Trail Blazers and should excel again, as the Blazers will be resting most of their regular lineup.

Value Picks

Jordan McLaughlin, Timberwolves ($3,700) at Spurs

McLaughlin (illness) missed the last game but is averaging 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 10 games, including a high of 20.8 DK points. He should be up for more playing time while the Timberwolves manage a couple of injuries in the backcourt.

Jeenathan Williams, Trail Blazers ($4,600) at Clippers

Williams finished with 26.5 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across three games since joining the squad early in the week. He faces a tough matchup against the Clippers, but he will have plenty of opportunity to make an impact for his shorthanded squad.

Simone Fontecchio, Jazz ($4,600) vs. Nuggets

Fontecchio is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 rebounds over 10 games, with a high of 30 DK points over that span. He should do well against the Nuggets, who allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 47.2 percent from the field.

Luka Samanic, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Nuggets

Samanic topped 18 DK points in each of the last two games, including a high of 23. He will continue to see an extended opportunity as the Jazz rest their usual group.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Plumlee is averaging 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists through the last 10 outings, including a high of 27 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to centers.

