Naz Reid News: Receives one-game suspension

The NBA announced Tuesday that Reid has been issued a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation that occurred in the second quarter of Sunday's 123-104 win over the Pistons.

Along with Reid, teammate Donte DiVincenzo will serve a one-game ban in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, while the NBA suspended Detroit's Isaiah Stewart for two games and Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser for one game. While Reid is sidelined Tuesday, Luka Garza could enter the rotation as starting center Rudy Gobert's top backup, and starting power forward Julius Randle could also have a higher minutes floor.