Nick Richards Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Richards went back to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves after taking a hit to the face, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Richards went down in pain after taking an elbow to the face before he eventually made his way to the locker room. If he is unable to return, Mason Plumlee figures to see additional playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now