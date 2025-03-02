Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 7:09pm

Richards went back to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves after taking a hit to the face, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Richards went down in pain after taking an elbow to the face before he eventually made his way to the locker room. If he is unable to return, Mason Plumlee figures to see additional playing time.

Nick Richards
Phoenix Suns
