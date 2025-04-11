Nick Smith Injury: Sits out second half Friday

Smith (groin) did not return for the second half of Friday's 130-94 loss to the Celtics and finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 17 minutes.

Smith was announced as doubtful to return coming out of halftime after he tweaked his groin at some point in the first half. His inability to return puts him in jeopardy of missing the Hornets' season finale versus the Celtics on Sunday.