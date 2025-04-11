Nikola Jokic News: Another masterclass Friday
Jokic ended with 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies.
Jokic recorded yet another triple-double, helping the Nuggets to a crucial victory. This means he will now end the season averaging a triple-double, becoming just the third player in history to do so. Both he and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appear to be neck-and-neck when it comes to this year's Most Valuable Player award. No matter the result, Jokic has once again put together an MVP-caliber season which will likely have the Nuggets in the thick of it when it comes to the postseason.
