Nikola Jokic News: Finishes season with lower total

Jokic closed with 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 win over Houston.

Sunday's performance was subpar by Jokic's standards, as the nightly triple-double threat played somewhat passively to stay fresh for the playoff run. The Rockets limited minutes for their starters, and Jokic did more than enough to keep Alperen Sengun in check while he was on the floor. Jokic finished the season as the third player in NBA history to finish with a triple-double. Over 69 games, he averaged 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.