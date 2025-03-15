Nikola Jokic News: Finishes with 28 points in win

Jokic ended Friday's 131-126 win over the Lakers with 28 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes.

Jokic's result on Saturday was below average by his standards, as he failed to hit the double-double milestone for the 16th time over 61 games. Denver's inability to pull away from the short-handed Lakers is a cause for concern, and it's imperative for Jokic to play closer to his triple-double averages as Denver jockeys for playoff position.