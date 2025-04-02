Nikola Jokic News: Logs league-high 61 points in loss

Jokic amassed 61 points (18-29 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 19-24 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 53 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

The extra overtime periods allowed Jokic to drop 61 points on the Timberwolves, which marked the highest scoring total in the NBA this season. The 61/11/10 line also represented the third 60-point triple-double in league history. Despite the massive game by Jokic, the hard-fought matchup that had 21 lead changes resulted in a loss for the Nuggets. Denver faces a back-to-back game at home against the Spurs, but Jokic will probably suit up due to potential absences from Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Michael Porter (personal).