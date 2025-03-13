Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Undergoes successful surgery
Prosper has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season after undergoing surgery to repair a right wrist injury.
A previous report noted that Prosper would likely remain sidelined for the rest of the year as a result of the injury, and the team confirmed Monday that the Marquette product will indeed be shut down for the season following a successful surgery. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per matchup over 52 appearances in his second NBA season.
