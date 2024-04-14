NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've reached the final day of the regular season, and there are still playoff seeding implications to decide. Be ready to embrace some last-minute variance if you're playing FanDuel's eight-game main slate. All matchups begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT, so do all your research before watching what should be a fun trip around Amen Corner in Augusta.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

We'll be focusing on situations where teams have something to play for. There are two games where we might see some interesting lineups and absences. DET/SAC and HOU/LAC are the spots where there isn't much at stake, and Dallas also has no need to put starters out against the Thunder. While one can certainly find value with these clubs, it's wise to check every starting lineup to confirm how they'll approach Sunday. Teams may also learn their seeding as matchups end, so last-minute swaps of notable players are always a strong possibility.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (knee) - OUT

DAL Kyrie Irving (hamstring) - OUT

DAL Dante Exum (foot) - OUT

DAL Daniel Gafford (elbow) - OUT

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - OUT

DAL Dereck Lively (knee) - OUT

DAL Derrick Jones (shoulder) - OUT

Whew! So, the Mavs are obviously punting this one. Tim Hardaway ($4,900) and Jaden Hardy ($4,300) immediately jump off the page as quality replacements. Josh Green ($4,500) should also be involved. Taking a value at center is a bit too risky for me.

SAS Victor Wembanyama (ankle) - OUT

SAS Zach Collins (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

I doubt Collins will play. Sandro Mamukelashvili ($5,200) and Julian Champagnie ($5,400) stand out here.

GSW SEVERAL ABSENCES POSSIBLE

Steve Kerr has hinted at a universal benching of the first unit despite seeding implications. It's too soon to know, though early indications on the injury report show GTDs for Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Those playing this slate should take a look at this lineup before game lock. I won't offer any endorsements right now, but use your best judgment when the lineups go live.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT

LAC James Harden (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Even though Harden is questionable, I doubt he'll play. This looks like a great spot for Russell Westbrook ($6,000) to take over. Terance Mann ($5,200) should also produce and Norman Powell ($5,400) will probably log a lot of mop-up minutes.

MEM SEVERAL ABSENCES

Most of the injured Grizzlies are shut down for the season. Scotty Pippen ($7,000) will start, yet is a bit too expensive. GG Jackson ($6,900) is fine at this salary, and I'm not opposed to Jordan Goodwin ($6,500) either.

POR Scoot Henderson (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Deandre Ayton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Jabari Walker (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Potential absences from Henderson and Walker stir the pot a little bit. Luckily, FanDuel hasn't overvalued Dalano Banton ($7,100). He offers dual eligibility and is currently one of the hottest players in the Association. And without Henderson, Banton's stats will go into the stratosphere if he plays without a minutes restriction. Kris Murray ($5,100) also carries a reasonable salary.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have six players above 10k for Sunday, and I think LeBron James ($10,500) is a no-brainer here. Time after time, he's shown up in crucial moments and the Lakers have zero interest in playing two games to make the playoffs. They'll lock in the 8th seed with a victory, which greatly improves their chances of moving forward. It's also hard to fade Domantas Sabonis ($10,800) as his dual eligibility provides maximum value.

Buying in the 9k range centers around the Suns and Pelicans as Kevin Durant ($9,600), Devin Booker ($9,600) and Zion Williamson ($9,100) all sit in this range. I think we can look a little deeper with the Suns with a slightly more affordable Bradley Beal ($7,400), though Zion is someone we can definitely target as the Pelicans try to stay out of the play-in bracket.

The Clippers can win when short-handed, but I think the Rockets are going to let Amen Thompson ($8,000) and Jalen Green ($8,600) loose, especially considering Fred VanVleet (hip) unavailable.

Also consider: De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($10,000) vs. POR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Austin Reaves, LAL ($7,300) @ NOP

I like Reaves a bit better than D'Angelo Russell, and his superior performances against New Orleans this season represent a key reason. He regressed after a great outing against Golden State earlier in the week. And while massive performances from James and Anthony Davis are expected, the Pelicans will be ready to defend them. New Orleans struggles against teams that use ball-screen offense frequently, and Reaves has been the usual wing target when that system has been implemented.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($7,000) vs. LAL

I'd like Murphy a lot more at around $6,500, yet Sunday's battle should be a high-scoring affair with several lead changes. He's produced some massive totals that hover right around 5x at his current salary.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,900) vs. POR

The Kings can get the eighth seed with a win and some help. And though Fox and Sabonis have the advantage here against Portland, Murray should also be able to find some open looks. If the game gets out of hand, he should be one of the last starters to depart and I think Keon Ellis ($5,300) would also stick around.

Chimezie Metu, DET ($5,600) @ SAS

The Pistons won't have Wembanyama to worry about and Zach Collins could miss out as well, leaving the Spurs very depleted up front. Although James Wiseman's presence is a bit concerning, Metu will probably start alongside him and his dual eligibility is a bonus.

Kenneth Lofton, UTA ($4,500) @ GSW

The Jazz will use the last game to survey their roster top-to-bottom. And since Lofton has compiled two straight outings as the season has come to a close, I have no problem utilizing him in a cost-saving measure. I'm less certain of other Utah targets due to heightened salaries, and I think Lofton is especially cheap.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, DAL ($4,000) @ OKC

The Mavs have a good reason to get the 2023 first-round pick on the floor since he hasn't played much and the team would like to see how he handles an expanded role. He logged 29 minutes in the previous game, with a similar usage a pretty safe bet since Dallas is set to sit the same players.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.