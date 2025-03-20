Fantasy Basketball
Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Remains out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:09pm

Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Dieng will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Clippers. The 21-year-old forward has averaged only 2.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances, so his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.

