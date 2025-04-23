Fantasy Basketball
Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 3:46pm

Dieng (calf) is out for Game 3 against the Grizzlies on Thursday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng is set to miss his 18th straight game due to a left calf strain. There's no clear timetable for his return, though his next chance to play will come Saturday in Game 4. The 21-year-old had a limited role prior to the injury, averaging just 9.3 minutes over his last six appearances.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
