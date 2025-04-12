Paolo Banchero Injury: Questionable to face Atlanta

Banchero (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero did not play in Friday's 129-115 win over the Pacers due to right ankle soreness. He'll likely have his minutes restricted or not play at all Sunday, given that Orlando is locked in as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Banchero's absence would mean more minutes for Jonathan Isaac, Caleb Houstan, Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard.