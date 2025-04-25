Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero News: Lifts Magic to victory

April 25, 2025

Banchero closed Friday's 95-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 29 points (10-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 42 minutes.

Banchero scored at least 29 points for the third straight game, this time doing just enough to get them over the line. Both he and Franz Wagner have put their best foot forward thus far, carrying the Magic on the offensive end. Orlando will be hoping for a repeat performance when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Sunday.

