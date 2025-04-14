Paolo Banchero News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Banchero (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hawks.

Banchero is set to return to game action after missing the club's last two regular-season games due to right ankle soreness. The star forward has scored 30 or more points in six of his last 10 appearances, averaging 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 three-pointers across 34.8 minutes per contest in that 10-game span.