Paolo Banchero News: Scores 31 points despite loss

Banchero finished Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Rockets with 31 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Banchero once again operated as the Magic's go-to option on offense, and he responded by delivering his fourth game of at least 30 points across nine March appearances. He's averaging a robust line of 30.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that stretch.