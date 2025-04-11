Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 10:56am

Siakam won't play Friday against the Magic due to right elbow injury management.

With the Pacers locking down home-court advantage in the postseason, they will rest their entire starting lineup for the second leg of this back-to-back set. It remains to be seen if Siakam will suit up Sunday against the Cavaliers. Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin could step into larger roles in Siakam's absence.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
