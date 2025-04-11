Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Friday
Siakam won't play Friday against the Magic due to right elbow injury management.
With the Pacers locking down home-court advantage in the postseason, they will rest their entire starting lineup for the second leg of this back-to-back set. It remains to be seen if Siakam will suit up Sunday against the Cavaliers. Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin could step into larger roles in Siakam's absence.
