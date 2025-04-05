Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Sunday

Siakam is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right olecranon bursitis.

The Pacers will be without one of their best players due to an elbow injury, and the Pacers are willing to deploy a conservative approach with Siakam if that helps him be close to 100 percent for the playoffs. Siakam is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his last 10 appearances, and if he's out, expect Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin to see more minutes in the frontcourt alongside Myles Turner. Siakam's next chance to play will come against the Wizards on Tuesday.