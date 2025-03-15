Pascal Siakam News: Scores 27 points in win

Siakam ended with 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 112-100 victory over the 76ers.

Siakam was listed as questionable for Friday's game due to an elbow injury, and while he was reportedly deemed as sore and not 100 percent healthy to play, the injury didn't appear to bother him in this matchup. Siakam has been playing at a high level since the calendar flipped to March, scoring at least 20 points five times across seven contests and averaging 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in that stretch.