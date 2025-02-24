P.J. Washington Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Washington is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain.
Washington is back on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup, though he's been able to play in his team's last two contests after missing three straight games with an ankle sprain. The Dallas medical staff should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.
