Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Washington is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain.

Washington is back on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup, though he's been able to play in his team's last two contests after missing three straight games with an ankle sprain. The Dallas medical staff should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now