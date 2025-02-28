P.J. Washington Injury: Iffy to play Saturday
Washington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Washington is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain, which caused him to miss six games earlier in February. Naji Marshall would likely remain in the Mavericks' starting lineup if Washington is not cleared to play Friday.
