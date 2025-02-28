Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Iffy to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Washington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Washington is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain, which caused him to miss six games earlier in February. Naji Marshall would likely remain in the Mavericks' starting lineup if Washington is not cleared to play Friday.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now