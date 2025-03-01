P.J. Washington Injury: Leaves early with sore ankle
Washington won't return to Saturday's game against the Bucks due to right ankle soreness.
Washington had missed the Mavericks' previous game with a right ankle sprain and entered Saturday's contest on a 25-to-30-minute restriction, but he played just 15 minutes and finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds before checking out of the game for good with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter upon suffering an apparent aggravation. The Mavericks will presumably re-evaluate Washington on Sunday before providing an update on his status, but it wouldn't be surprising if he missed Dallas' next game Monday versus Sacramento.
