P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Likely to play against LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Washington (ankle) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Washington has missed three of the last six games for the Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle. However, he's trending toward playing in Los Angeles on Saturday, which will give Dallas a much-needed boost in the scoring column, as the veteran forward averages 14.7 points per game this season.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
