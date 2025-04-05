P.J. Washington Injury: Likely to play against LAC
Washington (ankle) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Washington has missed three of the last six games for the Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle. However, he's trending toward playing in Los Angeles on Saturday, which will give Dallas a much-needed boost in the scoring column, as the veteran forward averages 14.7 points per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now