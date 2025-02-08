Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Out for remainder of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Washington (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He will end the contest with six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 16 minutes.

Washington left Saturday's contest with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter and won't return due to a sprained left ankle. Naji Marshall, Dante Exum and Max Christie will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Washington's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Sacramento.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
