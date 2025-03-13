P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Friday
Washington (ankle) is questionable to play Friday against Houston.
Washington has missed six consecutive games due to his ankle injury, and is in danger of missing a seventh if ruled out. The Mavericks are currently dealing with a slew of injuries, and need players like Washington healthy if they want to salvage their season. If Washington is unable to play Friday, expect Kessler Edwards and Caleb Martin to see extended playing time.
