P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Washington (ankle) is questionable to play Friday against Houston.

Washington has missed six consecutive games due to his ankle injury, and is in danger of missing a seventh if ruled out. The Mavericks are currently dealing with a slew of injuries, and need players like Washington healthy if they want to salvage their season. If Washington is unable to play Friday, expect Kessler Edwards and Caleb Martin to see extended playing time.

