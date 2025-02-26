P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Washington (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Washington is coming off a forgettable performance in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, where he went scoreless in 35 minutes on the floor. The veteran forward will attempt to bounce back in the scoring column if cleared to play Thursday against Charlotte. If he cannot play against the Hornets, Dallas will likely turn to Kessler Edwards and Naji Marshall to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.