P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain

Washington is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.

Washington is in jeopardy of missing a third consecutive game Saturday due to the injury. Naji Marshall would likely continue to start if Washington remains sidelined against Chicago. Over his last 11 starts, Marshall has averaged 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.3 minutes.