P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 11:55am

Washington (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington will miss his first game since Dec. 28 due to right knee soreness, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the 76ers. With the 26-year-old forward joining Anthony Davis (abdomen) on the shelf, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Naji Marshall are candidates for a bump in playing time.

