P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play Thursday
Washington (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Washington recently returned from a multi-game absence with a sprained right ankle, but he'll go back on the shelf Thursday. The star forward can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Bucks. The Mavericks could turn to either Dante Exum or Naji Marshall to replace Washington in the starting lineup against Charlotte.
