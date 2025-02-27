Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 3:57pm

Washington (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Washington recently returned from a multi-game absence with a sprained right ankle, but he'll go back on the shelf Thursday. The star forward can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Bucks. The Mavericks could turn to either Dante Exum or Naji Marshall to replace Washington in the starting lineup against Charlotte.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now