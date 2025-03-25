Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Washington won't be in the lineup for the Mavericks on Wednesday while dealing with a sprained left ankle. Naji Marshall will likely get the starting nod in New York, with Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Kessler Edwards potentially getting more minutes on the floor to help pick up the slack.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now