P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play vs. New York
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Washington won't be in the lineup for the Mavericks on Wednesday while dealing with a sprained left ankle. Naji Marshall will likely get the starting nod in New York, with Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Kessler Edwards potentially getting more minutes on the floor to help pick up the slack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now