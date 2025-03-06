Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 4:06pm

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns. Kessler Edwards and Naji Marshall will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Washington, Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) and Kai Jones (quadricep) joining a long list of players that have already been ruled out.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now