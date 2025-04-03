P.J. Washington News: Cleared to play Friday
Washington (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Washington was shut down for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to illness, but he's been removed from the injury report heading into Friday. He'll presumably slot back into the starting lineup upon his return, averaging 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five games.
