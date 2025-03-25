P.J. Washington News: Efficient display in win

Washington notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 120-101 victory over the Nets.

Washington saw the end of his streak of games with over 20 points in this one, but that can be attributed to the fact that he had fewer touches on offense due to the return of Anthony Davis. Washington attempted only 12 shots in this game, compared to at least 16 in the previous three outings. Even if his numbers experience a slight decrease, Washington should remain one of Dallas' most reliable offensive options going forward, particularly with how depleted the team currently is in terms of depth and availability of players.