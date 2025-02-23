P.J. Washington News: Efficient effort vs. Golden State

Washington registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-102 loss to the Warriors.

Washington was able to play in his second straight game Sunday after missing six of the prior seven games due to an ankle sprain. He finished as the Mavericks' co-leader in scoring with Kyrie Irving, and Washington managed to connect on three triples for the seventh time this season. Washington didn't play in the fourth quarter, but that had to do with the Mavericks down by 25 points heading into the fourth quarter. He should continue to see plenty of playing time at the five in small-ball lineups due to the prolonged absences of Anthony Davis (abdomen), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee).