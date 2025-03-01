Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Getting green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 3:53pm

Washington (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

After scoring zero points (0-9 FG) during a 107-99 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, Washington sat out Thursday's win over the Hornets with an ankle injury. However, he's been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday and will replace Naji Marshall in the starting lineup. Coach Jason Kidd said Washington will be limited to 25-30 minutes during Saturday's game.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
