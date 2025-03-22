P.J. Washington News: Goes for 27 points in win
Washington posted 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 123-117 victory over Detroit.
Washington was deadly from beyond the arc en route to hitting a season-high five threes, and the veteran forward finished just three points away from tying his previous season-high scoring mark. Washington has surpassed the 25-point mark in his three games since returning to the lineup following a seven-game absence due to a right ankle sprain.
