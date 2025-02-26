P.J. Washington News: Goes scoreless with 10 rebounds

Washington closed with zero points (0-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Lakers.

Washington missed all nine of his shot attempts in the loss, giving Washington his second goose egg of the season. The team continues to struggle without Dereck Lively, and although Washington was able to work the rim to his advantage, the lack of scoring production limits the Mavericks' ability to relieve an overworked Kyrie Irving. Washington will look to get his shot back Thursday against the Hornets.