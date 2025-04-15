P.J. Washington News: Ready for Wednesday's Play-In Game
Washington (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Kings.
Washington sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Grizzlies because of a sprained left ankle, but he's ready to return to the floor for Wednesday's win-or-go-home clash with Sacramento. While Washington struggled with 3.0 turnovers per game over his final 10 outings of the regular season, the veteran forward averaged a strong 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers per game. Washington shot 51.6 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc during this stretch.
