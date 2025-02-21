P.J. Washington News: Returns to score 24 points Friday

Washington tallied 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-103 win over the Pelicans.

Washington was cleared to play Friday after missing six of Dallas' last seven games due to a right ankle sprain. The 2019 first-round pick came out of the gate strong by scoring 20 of his 24 points in the first half and finished as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Kyrie Irving (35). Washington was able to play free of a minutes restriction, which indicates that he has progressed enough in his recovery that he won't need to sit out of Sunday's game against the Warriors due to injury management.