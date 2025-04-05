Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Washington (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Washington has missed three of the last six games for the Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle, but he's been upgraded to available here, which isn't surprising given his probable tag. Washington is averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across eight appearances and 30.6 minutes per contest since the beginning of March.

